Lake County School Board member wants to arm teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County School Board will discuss a measure Monday night that could arm teachers with guns.
School board member Bill Mathias has proposed the idea to have teachers and administrators carry a gun on campus and be trained to confront an active shooter.
“We will be speaking about where Lake County stands today and what can we do in the future to protect our kids,” Mathias said.
Mother Tish Hansen, in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told Channel 9’s Myrt Price she is worried about the safety of her daughter and other children at Lake County schools.
"It's a concern for every parent across the nation right now,” Hansen said. “I think that the teachers have a lot on their plate, as it is."
A representative for the Lake County teacher’s union does not support Mathias’ proposal.
"Let teachers teach and let law enforcement protect our students. Utilize what we were trained to do,” teachers union president Stuart Klatte said.
The measure will be discussed during a closed-door session at 5 p.m., but school safety is expected to also be discussed during the public meeting at 6 p.m.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood supports a measure to arm teachers at the schools.
The Brevard County School District and Sheriff’s Office announced new safety measures Monday to implement in its schools.
