Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy killed in crash on I-95

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed early this Saturday morning during a crash involving a semitrailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred on I-95 southbound near mile marker 217 in Titusville, just north of State Road 50, at approximately 5:10 am
All southbound lanes of I-95 currently remain closed, while all northbound lanes are open.
Troopers said the deputy was driving his marked Brevard County Patrol car at the time of the crash.
The truck driver was not injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The investigation is active and we will continue to provide updates as we receive new information.
