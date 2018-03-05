Car chase after attempted robbery at Casselberry Walmart ends near Rollins College, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An attempted armed robbery at a Casselberry Walmart led to a police chase that ended near Rollins College, prompting a lockdown Monday afternoon.
Casselberry police said a man with a handgun tried to steal TVs from the Walmart between State Road 436 and Lake Howell Road and was confronted by a security officer.
The suspect pointed a gun at the security officer in order to escape before taking off in a car into Seminole County, police said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with chasing the suspect, who fled before crashing his car near Rollins College in Winter Park, police said.
After the crash, Rollins College officials put out an alert saying there was an armed man on campus and that students and faculty should shelter in place.
“An armed person is on campus. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Follow instructions from authorities,” the alert said.
Police said the man carjacked someone, but was apprehended by officers.
No one was injured and no shots were fired, officials said.
Police have not identified the suspect.
The suspect, who was involved in an auto theft, has been apprehended by the @WinterParkPD.— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) March 5, 2018
There were no shots fired & no injuries.
Further inquiries can be referred to the police department.
