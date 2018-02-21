0 Central Florida students stage walkout for school safety, gun control

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Students in schools in Central Florida have staged walkouts Wednesday to raise awareness about school safety and gun control.

The walkouts come after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week when 17 students and teachers were killed.

Channel 9’s Johny Fernandez was at St. Cloud Middle School Wednesday when some students walked out of class and yelled, “No guns.”

The students were in the school bus loop for 17 minutes to remember each victim in the south Florida high school shooting in Parkland.

“Kids shouldn’t have access to guns and use of guns and shootings,” said student Abigial Caldron. “The other day, our school had a blackout and we thought that something bad was going to happen, and a lot of kids were scared that there was some drill or something.”

A spokesperson for the Osceola County School District said at this time students will not receive disciplinary action for the walkouts because they were peaceful.

The principal at Boone High School in Orange County told students that they will face consequences for insubordination.

School officials said they are working to schedule an official walkout for March 14, which is the day the students across the country plan to hold the "March for our lives" rally.

Dozens of students from Parkland and Pulse shooting survivors are in Tallahassee demanding lawmakers change the state’s gun laws.

@WFTV so this happened at apopka high school pic.twitter.com/HaXu1oAeMB — christina codrington (@christiinnaaaa_) February 21, 2018

. Coming up on @WFTV at noon. Students walkout of St. Cloud Middle School to remember the victims of the #ParklandShooting and to get the message out of feeling safe at school. pic.twitter.com/ubnnT7n4YX — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) February 21, 2018

