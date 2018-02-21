0 Parkland students, Pulse survivors to rally for gun control in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Dozens of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students traveled from Parkland to Tallahassee, where they'll hold a rally Wednesday, urging lawmakers to change the state's gun laws.

The students will march to the Florida State Capitol, one week after deputies said former classmate Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen more at the school.

The first group of students arrived in Tallahassee Monday evening to cheering crowds. More students arrived throughout Tuesday.

Read: Florida lawmakers fail to take up rifle bill as shooting survivors arrive at capital

ABC News ABC News

Read: Scott holds workshops to discuss school safety, gun laws

"We want to start a conversation," student Alfonso Calderon said. "The most important thing we can do is have our legislators and governor at least speak to us about possible change."

Wednesday's rally was organized by the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, a group that was created after the 2016 massacre at the Pulse Orlando nightclub. Survivors of that mass shooting will join students at the rally.

"This looks like unity, like we are together," Madison Leal said. "We are joined and we're strong and going to get through this together."

Read: Hundreds of students walk out in mass protest, march to Parkland high school

The bus with Pulse survivors and friends is now heading to Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/SmjncZV9gD — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) February 21, 2018

Read: Anthony Borges took bullets for classmates in Parkland school shooting

The organization has sought to convince legislators to ban the sale of AR-15s in Florida.

Students tried on Tuesday to convince lawmakers to consider banning assault rifles during the current legislative session, but the Florida House of Representatives voted down a motion to take up a bill.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle said they'd prefer to focus on other measures, such as raising the minimum age to buy a gun.

Read: Who was Marjory Stoneman Douglas?

© 2018 Cox Media Group. ABC News

Read: Family who took in Nikolas Cruz: 'We just didn't know'

"If you don't do it now, there's going to be another one, and another one and another one," student Jordan Faber said. "And that cannot happen."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott held a series of workshops Tuesday to discuss school safety, mental health and access to guns.

Scott vowed to present some of the proposals generated during the roundtable discussions to legislators next week.

Read: Do video games lead to violence seen in Parkland, other mass shootings?

© 2018 Cox Media Group.