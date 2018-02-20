0 Gov. Scott holds workshops to discuss school safety, gun laws

ORLANDO, FLA. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday is meeting with members of law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts and leaders of various state agencies to discuss school safety and possible changes to gun laws.

The series of roundtable discussions come less than one week after deputies said a 19-year-old man killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen others at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since then, leaders in Central Florida and throughout the state have called for change.

"While there are only three weeks left of the legislative session, we must make changes to keep students safe," Scott said. "A tragedy like what occurred in Broward County must never happen again, and swift action is needed now."

Scott called on leaders to prevent school violence and to keep those with mental illness from having access to guns.

"As a father of four children in public school, I was horrified by what happened in Parkland," Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said. "Many Floridians are demanding actions, and I am, too."

As a father of four children in public school, I was horrified by what happened in Parkland. Many Floridians are demanding actions, and I am, too. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) February 19, 2018

Welcoming survivors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to the state capitol along with Sen. Farmer and Sen. Thurston. #MSD #Parkland #rallyinTally https://t.co/ApSyWxAW6y pic.twitter.com/JYLN1UKLMF — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) February 19, 2018

Gov. Scott Convenes Florida Leaders to Work on Solutions to Keep Florida Students Safe: https://t.co/CbbyIcdXlW pic.twitter.com/iajT1viW38 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 19, 2018

OPD's @ChiefJohnMina among Law Enforcers meeting with @FLGovScott today in wake of #ParklandShooting to talk about potential safety improvements to gun policies & mental illness and access to guns.

Livestream at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. https://t.co/Lt7Pq0NnYh pic.twitter.com/qvnLXUXEQH — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 20, 2018

There’s no one answer to this problem of school shootings - we support hardening the targets, the schools; more Training for school staff; & modifying the Baker Act where we can take those who threaten violence online to be evaluated/arrested — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) February 19, 2018

