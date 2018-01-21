Cigarette butt DNA leads to arrest in home burglary case that happened during Irma, deputies say

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. - Some DNA found on a cigarette butt left at a home that was burglarized during Hurricane Irma led to the arrest of a DeLeon Springs woman, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cassandra Taylor, 32, was arrested after deputies say she burglarized and ransacked a DeLeon Springs home on Billings Avenue, which was reported on Sept. 12.
The victim told deputies they’d evacuated their home ahead of Irma on Sept. 9. When he came back, he found the couches in the living room overturned and sliced open, his bedroom drawers open and several items missing from the house.
Among the stolen items were six purses, 31 pairs of jeans, six pairs of sneakers, 50 chair covers, a DVD player and a piggy bank full of money.
Deputies couldn’t figure out who committed the burglary until investigators received information during a different burglary investigation that Taylor and another possible suspect may have burglarized the home.
Investigators recently got back the DNA results from a cigarette butt found on the bedroom floor, which matched Taylor.
Taylor confessed to the burglary to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Because the burglary occurred during a state of emergency, Taylor faces an enhanced charge of burglary to a dwelling during a state of emergency as well as a charge of grand theft.
