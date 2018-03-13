0 Crews assess Pine Hills home after 13-foot sinkhole opens in yard

PINE HILLS, Fla. - The family that was living in a Pine Hills home near a sinkhole is looking for somewhere else to live.

The 13-foot hole opened over the weekend in Orange County, forcing the family of six to leave.

One of the tenants said he woke up from a nap when he noticed something was wrong and saw the hole.

The sinkhole is in the back yard of the house, next to the master bedroom.

A county investigator said structural damage mandated the evacuation of the house, and power and water to the home was shut off.

"If you start seeing a new low spot, or if you see water puddling, or if you see some sign that there's subsidence, you need to start paying attention to it. Those are the usual warning signs,” geotechnical engineer Devo Seereeram said.

Tenant James Holliday said his family has lived in the home for three years, and he is thankful everyone made it out safely.

"They could have been bringing me out in a body bag you know," Holiday said.

The family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

