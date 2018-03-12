Sinkhole forces family of 6 to evacuate Pine Hills home, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A sinkhole that opened up near an Orange County home forced a family of six to evacuate Sunday, officials said.
Firefighters and deputies responded to the home on Harrington Drive at about 4:30 p.m.
The hole measures about 13 feet deep and 20 feet wide, and it is affecting the home, investigators said.
Residents at the location told WFTV they are renting the house.
Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the American Red Cross has been called to help the residents.
Red Cross officials said they are helping three adults and three children with funds for immediate lodging.
The Orange County Building Department has been notified.
