Police: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall

LEESBURG, Fla. - A 27-year-old Ocala man died Saturday afternoon, hours after he was struck by a pickup truck in a mall parking lot, the Leesburg Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot of ViaPort Florida after the driver of a silver 2018 Chevrolet pickup struck an SUV driven by Lawanda Alteen, 37, of Center Hill, and hit Michael Roberts and Matthew Wilkerson, 26, of Citra, Leesburg police Lt. Joe Iozzi said.
Roberts, who was critically injured, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, Iozzi said.
Investigators said the driver who hit the SUV and the men fled the crash scene.
Wilkerson declined medical treatment and Alteen was uninjured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Leesburg police at 352-787-2121.
