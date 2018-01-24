  • DeLand man accused of putting 3-year-old girl in oven, deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    DELAND, Fla. - Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a DeLand man who put a 3-year-old girl in the oven, deputies said.

    Terry May, 45, faces child abuse charges.

    The girl told investigators May beats her with a belt and put her in the oven, deputies said.

    She had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear; several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead; a 6-inch scar on her back; abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and leg, deputies said.

    May’s last known location was Lenox Court in DeLand, deputies said.

    Call 386-248-1777 to reach the VCSO Communications Center or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or westopcrime.com.

