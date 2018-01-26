VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of putting his 3-year-old child in the oven turned himself in to authorities Thursday, Volusia County deputies said.
Terry May, 45, was wanted on a child abuse charge.
Related Headlines
The child told investigators that May frequently hit her with a belt.
Deputies said the young girl had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear and contusions on her head.
The ear abrasion appeared consistent with a burn injury, deputies said.
The victim told a Department of Children and Families investigator that May has put her in the oven.
Deputies began their search for May on Wednesday.
May is being held in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}