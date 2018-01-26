LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Range and Water Disaster Response Team could soon get involved in the wild turkey issue in Longwood, Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs learned.
Eyewitness News has learned the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will send a state biologist to assess issues surrounding the presence of wild turkeys in the Wingfield Reserve.
Video: Turkeys attacking residents in Longwood
Eyewitness News reported last week that residents recorded video of the turkeys chasing children. Residents said the animals also aggressively peck at car doors often preventing people from getting in or out of their vehicles.
At least one resident said they were scratched by one of the turkeys
The birds are protected and the FWC said it makes when and how to remove turkeys from an area more complicated.
Since our story, Eyewitness News learned the Seminole County Sheriff Office’s Special Operations Range and Water Disaster Response Team has also been in touch with FWC to offer help in finding a solution.
Photos: Turkeys spotted in Longwood
Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs is asking the FWC what the biologist will look at and if its findings may affect any decision regarding the birds.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}