Deputies: 2 dead, 1 injured in suspicious incident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday in a wooded area.
Deputies said the bodies were found near Forest Road 88.
A third person was found injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives said they are not looking for any suspects and it appears to be an isolated incident.
They did not say the cause of the deaths.
No names were released.
