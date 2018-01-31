  • Deputies arrest man in shooting death of woman found slain outside Pine Hills auto shop

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman found slain Sunday outside a vacant auto shop in Pine Hills, deputies said.

    Felix Borbon, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft auto, tampering with evidence and arson.

    Read: Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop dies

     

    The victim, Marie Guth, was found with a gunshot wound on Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive.

     

    Map: Homicides in Orange County in 2018

     

    She was taken to the hospital and died Tuesday, officials said.

    Detectives could not initially identify her and released photos of her tattoo.

    No other details were released about Borbon's arrest.

    Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. for updates.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office
    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: