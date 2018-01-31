ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman found slain Sunday outside a vacant auto shop in Pine Hills, deputies said.
Felix Borbon, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft auto, tampering with evidence and arson.
Read: Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop dies
The victim, Marie Guth, was found with a gunshot wound on Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive.
Map: Homicides in Orange County in 2018
She was taken to the hospital and died Tuesday, officials said.
Detectives could not initially identify her and released photos of her tattoo.
No other details were released about Borbon's arrest.
Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}