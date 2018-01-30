  • Woman found shot at vacant Pine Hills auto shop dies

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 29-year-old woman found shot and unconscious outside a vacant Pine Hills auto shop Sunday morning has died, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Marie Guth was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at 6224 Silver Star Road, at the intersection with North Powers Drive, around 10 a.m., deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    Map: Homicides in Orange County in 2018

    Guth was taken to a hospital and died Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.

    Read: Former Rep. Corrine Brown reports to prison

    Detectives originally asked for help identifying the woman and released three pictures of her tattoos. 

    Read: Report: Man buried alive in St. Augustine sand dune for half-hour

    Detectives have not said if they have any suspects.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office
    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the help of our citizenry in identifying the victim. If anyone recognizes these identifiers they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS.
    Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office

    Read: Deputies: Man accused of touching child on Disney ride

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: