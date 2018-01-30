PINE HILLS, Fla. - A 29-year-old woman found shot and unconscious outside a vacant Pine Hills auto shop Sunday morning has died, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Marie Guth was found unconscious with a gunshot wound at 6224 Silver Star Road, at the intersection with North Powers Drive, around 10 a.m., deputies said.
Related Headlines
Map: Homicides in Orange County in 2018
Guth was taken to a hospital and died Tuesday afternoon, deputies said.
Read: Former Rep. Corrine Brown reports to prison
Detectives originally asked for help identifying the woman and released three pictures of her tattoos.
Read: Report: Man buried alive in St. Augustine sand dune for half-hour
Detectives have not said if they have any suspects.
Read: Deputies: Man accused of touching child on Disney ride
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}