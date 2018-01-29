SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is due to report to the Federal Correctional Complex Monday morning near Wildwood.
A judge on Dec. 4 sentenced Brown, 71, to five years in prison and three years supervised release. A federal judge denied her request to remain free while she appeals the sentence.
In May, a jury convicted Brown on 18 counts for stealing from the charity One Door for Education, filing false tax returns and other counts.
Brown's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, was sentenced to 48 months in jail for conspiracy to commit mail/wire fraud and theft of government funds. He pleaded guilty and testified against Brown.
Carla Wiley, president of One Door for Education, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and a three-year supervised release for her part in Brown's fraud case.
Brown must report to prison by noon.
