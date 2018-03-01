0 Deputies: Lake County man reported missing after 3 years has no cellphone, bank activity

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies are working to learn more about what happened to a man who disappeared three years ago but was recently reported as missing when his friend called for a well-being check two weeks ago.

Deputies went to Michael Shaver's home and talked with his wife, Laurie Shaver, about his disappearance.

Deputies said she was cooperative at first and let them into her home, but then she told them they would have to speak to her attorney.

In 2016, Michael Shaver was sued by Discover bank and the courts issued a notice to appear.

According to documents, the person who tried to serve the paperwork said he showed up at Michael Shaver's home and honked, but the gate was locked and no one came out.

The person serving the notice left behind a business card.

Days later, he got a voicemail from Laurie Shaver, who said her husband hasn’t lived there since 2014 when he was arrested for battery with a firearm.

She told him she doesn’t know where he lives.

Deputies say Michael Shaver hasn't had any cellphone or bank activity since he vanished.

"You would think if he was in another state he would need resources in order to live there in order to survive," said Fred Jones of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

No court records were found that show the couple divorced.

A man who said he was Michael Shaver’s co-worker said when Michael disappeared in 2015, co-workers reached out to him.

They said he sent a text saying he quit and they could keep all his tools.

He said co-workers reached out to Laurie Shaver but never got a straight answer about what happened to her husband.

