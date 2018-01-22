  • Deputies: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Polk County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 45-year-old Bartow man was killed late Sunday in a hit-and-run crash near Auburndale, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

    The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in front of the Market World Flea Market on Highway 92 West near the Polk Parkway, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said.

    Investigators said Eduardo Sanchez was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west in a lane that turns into the Flea Market.

    "No matter how insignificant you think something is, if you saw or heard something suspicious, please, please give us a call," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in an emailed statement. "Whomever killed this man needs to be identified and arrested."

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.

