MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man who had to be revived with Narcan because he overdosed on heroin was arrested a day later because he was high on heroin again, Marion County deputies said.

Brian Camacho, 39, was found passed out Dec. 30 at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 4920 SE Abshier Boulevard in Belleview, police said.

Deputies determined Camacho overdosed on heroin and administered Narcan to revive him, investigators said. Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and administered a second dose of Narcan to Camacho, investigators said.

Deputies said on Monday they responded to reports of a man found unconscious at Parrett’s Country Store at 3780 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala.

The man, later determined as Camacho, was unresponsive behind the wheel of a running car, deputies said.

Deputies said Camacho was slow, unaware of what was going on around him and at one point tried to put the car into gear to drive away.

Deputies found an open beer in the center cup holder, and Camacho admitted he had done heroin before authorities arrived, investigators said. Deputies found a hypodermic needle in the back of the passenger seat, investigators said.

Deputies placed Camacho under arrest on suspicion of for driving under the influence.

