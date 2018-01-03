  • WATCH: Brace yourself: Temps to dip into 20s, 30s

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 9:45 a.m. Wednesday

    It was a cold and rainy start to Wednesday throughout Central Florida, and although showers will end by early afternoon, temperatures will continue to drop as the day wears on.

    Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures throughout the region are forecast to drop to the 20s and 30s by Wednesday evening.

    Watch: Let it snow: Snowflakes spotted in Oviedo

    Download: Free WFTV weather app

    "Most of us will (be) waking up to freezing temperatures tomorrow morning," Shields said. "Freeze watches and warnings are up across our area."

    Breezes should prevent frost from being a major issue, but they will make conditions feel colder than they are, Shields said.

    Read: Cold temps increase manatee migration to Blue Spring

    Watch: Live Doppler 9 HD radar

    A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of Central Florida.

    Snow was reported Wednesday morning in Tallahassee.

    Watch: 7 tips to keep pets safe during winter

    Read: Tips, warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia

    "A wintry mix is just to the north of us today," Shields said. "Please use caution if you are traveling north. There have been many official reports of freezing rain."

    Residents should use caution while operating space heaters and should bring pets indoors for the next several days, Shields said.

    Email news@wftv.com or tweet using #StormAlert9 to share your photos and video of Wednesday's weather.

    Read: Rain, possibly snow in Central Florida this week

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories