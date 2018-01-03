0

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9:45 a.m. Wednesday

It was a cold and rainy start to Wednesday throughout Central Florida, and although showers will end by early afternoon, temperatures will continue to drop as the day wears on.

Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said temperatures throughout the region are forecast to drop to the 20s and 30s by Wednesday evening.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

"Most of us will (be) waking up to freezing temperatures tomorrow morning," Shields said. "Freeze watches and warnings are up across our area."

Breezes should prevent frost from being a major issue, but they will make conditions feel colder than they are, Shields said.

Freeze watches & warnings are up for tonight! It gets even colder...20s & 30s on the way! pic.twitter.com/ZF4hTDepHg — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 3, 2018

A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of Central Florida.

Snow was reported Wednesday morning in Tallahassee.

With even colder weather moving in, don’t forget about the critters! pic.twitter.com/EOC895E9EZ — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 3, 2018

"A wintry mix is just to the north of us today," Shields said. "Please use caution if you are traveling north. There have been many official reports of freezing rain."

Residents should use caution while operating space heaters and should bring pets indoors for the next several days, Shields said.

