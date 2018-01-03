0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 viewers spotted snowflakes late Monday in Seminole and Brevard counties.

Viewers recorded video and captured photos of snowflakes in the air shortly before midnight in Oviedo.

Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said Severe Weather Center 9 received several verified reports of snow mixing into rain.

"It’s a rare sight in Central Florida, but (it) does happen every few years," Shields said. "We’ll see a chance of rain tonight and tomorrow. In that rain, we could once again get a few snowflakes mixing in."

Snowflakes were spotted Friday in Apopka.

Skies are forecast to clear Wednesday evening, which could cause temperatures to further drop, Shields said.

"By Thursday morning, we’ll have (temperatures in the) 20s and 30s across Central Florida," he said "Protect the plants, and don’t forget to bring in the pets. Use caution with space heaters as well."

The region is also expected to experience temperatures in the 20s and the 30s in the evening on Thursday and Friday, Shields said. Highs will rise to the 60s on Sunday and the 70s on Monday, he said.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, it wasn't just low temperatures that kept beachgoers home.

Volusia County Beach Safety flew a double red flag Tuesday because strong winds and currents moved large pieces of wooden debris into the ocean from walkovers and conservation poles.

"This means no bather activity allowed on any part of Volusia County beaches," VCBS Capt. Tamra Malphurs said. "Large debris cannot be seen very easily in the water and is very dangerous."

