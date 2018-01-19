0

Orange County detectives are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old Freedom High School student.

Justin Machado was found shot to death Jan. 9 at 3:15 p.m. at his Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, deputies said.

Investigators released an image of a silver Infiniti with a sunroof and stock rims, which was caught on a surveillance camera near where Machado was shot and killed.

"We are trying to identify this vehicle and anyone that may have been driving it," said Cpl. Justin Wall, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Investigators are seeking information relating to his whereabouts prior to his death and any information relating to his death," Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jane Watrel said.

Machado was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at school, where he was a junior.

The home where his body was found is about 10 minutes from the school.

Deputies are working to piece together a timeline between when he was last seen at school and when he was found inside the home.

"These are the frustrating cases because we know that. We know what's on the line for the family and we know we want to bring resolution and justice for the family of Justin Machado who is a loving family who raised him and, like I said, he had his whole life ahead of him," said Wall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-826-4357 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

UPDATE pls RT: The death of 17-year-old Justin Machado is now considered a homicide. Our investigators are working tirelessly to find whoever did this. We need the public's help. Please call Crimeline if you saw or spoke to him prior to his death Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/m3ujsVh6WT — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 11, 2018

