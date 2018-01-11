0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Friends and classmates came together Wednesday afternoon to remember a 17-year-old Freedom High School student found shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at his home.

Relatives discovered Justin Machado’s body shortly before 3:15 p.m. at their Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

Some of Machado's fellow students came together Wednesday wearing his favorite color, red, to remember their friend.

Many Freedom High School students found out about Machado's death during school announcements.

"They said that one of our classmates had passed away," student Maximilian Mariani said. "Then (they) gave a moment of silence for him."

Parents received a telephone call from the Freedom High School principal expressing his sadness over Machado's death.

Deputies said they consider the teen's death to be suspicious.

"Investigators are seeking information relating to his whereabouts prior to his death and any information relating to his death," Watrel said.

Machado was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at school, where he was a junior.

The home where his body was found is about 10 minutes from the school.

Deputies are working to piece together a timeline between when he was last seen at school and when he was found inside the home.

“We just want to talk to anybody that may have had contact or saw anything suspicious around the family home,” said Watrel.

Grief counselors were on hand at Freedom High School to help students deal with Machado's death.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-826-4357 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

