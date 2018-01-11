LONGWOOD, Fla. - A teenager who was shot in the leg Thursday while skipping school with a group of friends is expected to be OK, deputies said.
The teenager and several friends were hanging out at a friend’s house in Longwood when a gun went off, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said there are still a lot of questions they are working to answer about the case, including where the teenager got the gun.
Authorities said the young people in the home on Meadowcreek Cove gave investigators conflicting information.
The mother of one of the teenagers told Channel 9 her son and several of his friends skipped school and one of the teenagers brought a gun.
She said the gun went off and one of the teens was struck in the leg.
According to deputies, the other friends drove him to the hospital.
One person was taken in for questioning about the shooting.
Nearby Rock Lake Middle School was briefly placed on Code Yellow after the shots were fired.
