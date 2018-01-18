LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Theme-parkgoers at Disney World are always trying to crack the code to see when it’s the best time to visit.
Channel 9’s Jamie Holmes crunched the wait time numbers and learned the quieter times at the park are changing.
Peter Pan has been flying over Neverland since Magic Kingdom opened in 1971. The wait time is still among the longest of all the rides at all four parks.
Disney does not release park attendance numbers on a monthly basis, but ride wait times can be an indicator of when crowds hit the parks.
EasyWDW, a website dedicated to all things happening at Disney World, tracks wait times every day.
The website said on average the wait to get on the Peter Pan ride in December was 74 minutes. It January, the wait time edged down to 72 minutes.
EasyWDW said the best time to ride Peter Pan is in September with a 49-minute wait.
“September is the one lull after the end of summer and the start of Halloween and convention season, which makes it a great time to go, especially on weekdays, and even weekends in September aren't that bad,” said Rick Munarriz, with The Motley Fool.
To add to the crowds, Brazil is slowly emerging from a recession and the euro is stronger.
Financial analysts have said with the Toy Story and Star Wars attractions coming soon, the quieter times may be gone forever.
"This may be the end of the slow season as we know it. Which is good for Orlando tourism in general, but maybe not so good for us as pass holders,” Munarriz said.
Disney didn't comment for the story.
Wait times don't always reflect park attendance.
If a ride is down, or fewer vehicles are running, ride times could be up even if park attendance is lower.
