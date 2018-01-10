Walt Disney World to allow some resort guests to buy additional FastPasses

BAY LAKE, Fla. - As part of efforts to expand premium services at a surcharge, Walt Disney World is planning to offer club-level resort guests the ability to purchase three additional FastPasses to use on a given day, cast members told Channel 9.
The cast members said the three additional FastPasses will cost $50 a day per person and can be used at any park.
The service will require a 3-day minimum and will only be available to club-level resort guests, the cast members said.
Club level is a premium floor at Walt Disney World Deluxe resorts that offers a lounge stocked with food and concierge service.
The additional, paid FastPasses can be booked as far out as 90 days in advance, the cast members said, instead of the usual 60 days for resort guests, offering access to the most popular attractions before anyone else.
Club-level resort guests will also receive a pass for premium, reserved seating for any of the nighttime spectaculars offered at any of the four parks, the cast members said.
Walt Disney World plans to roll out the pilot program Friday.
