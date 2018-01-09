0

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando deputy fire chief has been arrested after he and his friends were caught duck hunting on private property, officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Danny Wilson was caught on the private cattle ranch Dec. 17 in Brevard County, officials said.

FWC was notified that someone was possibly hunting on private property, according to the police report.

There is a fence to keep the cattle on the ranch and the fence also divides private and public property.

According to the report, one of the men in Wilson's group said they never jumped the fence into what is known is Tucker's Ranch, but later in the report, that same man said he used the "On X Hunt" app to view the property.

In the report, it said the men did jump the fence and were hunting on the ranch owner’s land. FWC later found pictures on the individual’s Instagram pages.

Wilson is also accused of not notifying chain of command after his arrest. Firefighters are required to tell their bosses of an arrest on the next day they work.

Wilson has been in trouble before after he was caught videotaping while in uniform and on duty, an advertisement of a plastic cover for a fishing pole that he invented. He was suspended for three days.

Wilson has been placed on administrative duty pending a criminal and internal investigation.

Wilson faces charges of armed trespassing.

A spokesperson couldn’t say when Wilson notified the department of his arrest or when he was placed on administrative duties. However, he was on the schedule the first week of January.

