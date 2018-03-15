LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World will soon charge visitors to park overnight at its resorts.
Deluxe facilities will charge $33 for valet parking and $24 for regular parking per day, mid-range resorts will charge $19 per day and value resorts will charge $13 per day.
The fee will affect visitors who make hotel reservations on or after March 21, 2018.
The company said 80 percent of high-end resorts in Orlando's tourism corridor charge parking fees. It also said Disney resorts in other states charge for parking.
Drivers at campsites and at Disney Vacation Club properties won't be charged to park overnight.
Employees and those who park in disabled parking spots won't be charged to park, the company said. Some groups will also be able to park for free.
