Pulse Shooting Trial: Jury selection resumes in Noor Salman case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection will continue Monday in the federal trial of Noor Salman, whose husband killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped Omar Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Below are updates from the trial:

Potential jurors were being asked last week how much they know about the Pulse nightclub attack, and for their feelings on terrorism, guns and the recent Parkland mass shooting.

Choosing a jury won't be easy - so far, most potential jurors in the Orlando area have been familiar with the case given its extensive coverage in the news media.

At the time of the attack, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

It was surpassed last October by the fatal shooting of 58 people in Las Vegas.

There are seven men and six women in the jury pool so far.

On Monday, the judge is expected to question 18 more potential jurors.

Last week, several people were dismissed after having too close of a connection to Pulse.

“We had more potential jurors excused because they couldn't render a fair and impartial verdict or be dispassionate in their deliberations because they knew someone at Pulse or knew a victim of Pulse,” said WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer.

A Windermere man said he worked at the Universal Orlando Resort with a woman who died in the mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron asked the man if he could remain impartial after seeing graphic footage that might show his friend and he said he could. He was admitted to the jury pool.

A judge wants a jury pool of 56 people that will then get narrowed down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

“We know there's going to be testimony from survivors. Whether or not you would consider them hostages, whether or not they were able to get out before the siege really took place, we don't know yet,” Sheaffer said.

Mateen was killed hours after the attack.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

