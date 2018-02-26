0 Construction begins on temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction began Monday morning on an interim memorial at the shuttered Pulse Orlando nightclub, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a mass shooting in June 2016.

Orange County Regional History Center staff members on Sunday collected mementos left by visitors outside the vacant building so they may be preserved.

The removal of a fence that surrounded the structure marks the first time that the general public will be able to view the building since the massacre.

Photos: Victims of Pulse nightclub shooting

Most of the items have been removed outside the @pulseorlando nightclub...getting ready for the next phase of healing. Live details on #TV27 (7AM-9AM) @wftv pic.twitter.com/sFvBAbqtiS — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 26, 2018

Read: Judge rules on crucial evidence in Noor Salman trial

A new fence bearing images and messages will be erected around the entire property and will remain standing for 60 days.

Visitors will only have access to the nightclub's sign in the meantime.

The site will eventually become a permanent memorial and museum once a design plan is selected.

Read: Parkland students, Pulse survivors rally for gun control in Tallahassee

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Read: Pulse survivor on shooting victims being called crisis actors: ‘It was emotionally painful'

Barbara Poma said the changes are welcome.

"It will be nice for Pulse not to look like a crime scene anymore, but a place that you can come and memorialize," she said.

Gail Bennett, of Michigan, traveled to Orlando with her daughter for a vacation. They chose to visit the closed venue Sunday.

Read: Pulse trial: Police body camera, surveillance video allowed in courtroom

RIGHT NOW: Construction crews are on scene taking down the old fence outside the @pulseorlando location. They will be making a new fence for the temporary memorial. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/YNnxFg05ig — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 26, 2018

Read: 9 Investigates untreated PTSD among first responders

"You can't say Orlando and think of Orlando, Florida, without thinking about what happened here," she said.

Debbie Wilson, of Apopka, said she can't drive on South Orange Avenue without thinking of bloodshed.

"We just need to be strong together, unite together, love each other," she said. "The (messages) that are stated here -- "Love one another" and "This has to stop" -- it radiates through everything that has taken place."

Read: Construction set to begin on interim Pulse memorial site

© 2018 Cox Media Group.