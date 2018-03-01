Duke Energy crews head home after 45 days restoring power in Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO - The recovery process is ongoing in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria swept through the island.
According to the Puerto Rico Energy Power Authority, nearly 87 percent of energy customers have power on the island.
More than 100 Duke Energy crews from Central Florida are heading home after working for 45 days to restore power in Puerto Rico.
Crews reset and restored power lines, helping families and business owners get back on their feet. Crews restored 95 percent of power at homes and businesses in the Ponce region.
The company also sent its bucket trucks, equipment and supplies on barges to the island.
Twenty-seven of the 108 Duke Energy crew members will arrive Thursday at Orlando-Sanford International Airport.
The other drop-off sites are St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Tallahassee airports.
Some areas of Puerto Rico will not have power restored until the end of May.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that "Achieving 95 percent restoration in areas with challenging terrain, like, Arecibo and Caguas, will take until mid-April and late May, respectively."
