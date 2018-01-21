  • FHP: Man dies after stopped vehicle rear-ended on I-95 near New Smyrna Beach

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man is dead after his stopped vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    John Beneduce, 61 of Middleburg, had stopped his 2012 Volkswagen sedan, which was possibly disabled, in the right lane on I-95 near the New Smyrna Beach exit, troopers said. 

    Brian Sevigny, 44 of Port Orange, was driving a 1997 Ford pickup in the right lane and rear-ended Beneduce’s Volkswagen, troopers said.

    Sevigny told troopers that he didn’t see Beneduce’s vehicle stopped in the roadway, the crash report says.

    After being hit, Beneduce was ejected from the Volkswagen—which left the roadway, overturned and caught fire—and died at the scene, troopers said. 

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Beneduce was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. 
     

