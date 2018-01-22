FHP: Teens suspected of burglary involved in fatal crash could face more serious charges

0

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Three teens involved in a fatal Kissimmee crash are behind bars, facing burglary charges.

According to an arrest report, the situation started when an Osceola County deputy said she caught the teens burglarizing a pawn shop on U.S. 192.

The teen suspects live in Orlando but were far from home when they crashed at a Kissimmee intersection.

A mother of one of the teens said her son did tell her he was being pursued by deputies, but she said she doesn’t know much more than that.

The windows of a Value Pawn shop on U.S. 192 are still boarded up after deputies said someone threw a rock through the window last Tuesday.

A deputy who saw the shattered windows stopped, but said the suspects drove around her and fled, according to the arrest report.

The deputy got behind them and tried to pull them over, but she said they sped up, the report indicated.

The report said a supervisor told her to stop pursuing the teens, the report said, and she turned off her lights and sirens.

But shortly after, she said she got word from other deputies that the same car was in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Parkway Boule.

“This is just over two miles from where I had lost sight of the suspect vehicle as I turned around and discontinued my pursuit,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Deputies said three teens were in the car: 14-year-old Kenneth Furlow, 17-year-old Trayvon Jacobs, and 16-year-old Kevin Lanier.

The teens were all charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Later 37-year-old Calvin Spann, a driver involved in the crash with the teens, died after his car was hit, which means Florida Highway Patrol troops could tack on additional charges.

If troopers can prove the teens were actively fleeing law enforcement while committing a felony, the teens could be charged them with murder.



