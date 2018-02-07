Florida county won't let 7-month pregnant firefighter do light duty

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida firefighter, who is seven months pregnant, was told by her bosses that she will have to carry out her normal duties until she gives birth.
Indian River County told a local news outlet that the union contract specifically precludes giving pregnant firefighters, such as Nicole Morris, light duty.
Morris, 35, said she is scheduled to work until the day before her C-section, even though her doctor has told her it is not good for her or the baby for her to be in the field this close to delivery.
Morris said carrying 70 pounds of equipment, doing CPR and lifting patients is becoming more difficult.
She has 500 hours of paid time off banked, but wants to save that to spend time with her new baby.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
