0 Florida school shooting: Suspect charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

PARKLAND, Fla. - The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly rampage at a South Florida high school was being booked into jail early Thursday after being charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Deputies escorted Nikolas Cruz from the Broward County Sheriff's Office headquarters to the county jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Seventeen people were killed as gunfire erupted at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School just before classes ended Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz was captured in a quiet neighborhood about two miles from the school.

Deputies said Cruz was initially taken to a hospital for labored breathing before being questioned.

Counselors are being made available for students, teachers and staff, but the school will remain closed as an investigation continues.

Some students said they thought they were having another fire drill, because such an exercise had forced them to leave their classrooms hours earlier.

When the alarm went off Wednesday afternoon, shortly before they were to be dismissed, they once again filed out into the hallways.

Police said Cruz was equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition when he opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets.

It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.

