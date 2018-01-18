ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents awoke Thursday morning to the coldest temperatures in seven years, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
Temperatures throughout the region plummeted to the 20s and 30s, and a wind chill advisory made conditions seem colder, Shields said. Click here for an hour-by-hour forecast.
Wind Chill Advisories are in place - for good reason! pic.twitter.com/2I2ddo1Q72— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 18, 2018
"Wind chills are in the teens and 20s," he said. "If you must spend time outdoors this morning, please dress in layers. Limit time outdoors, if you can."
Thursday's high temperatures will climb to the low to middle 50s, which is about 20 degrees below average. Temperatures will fall to the 30s late Thursday.
"Fortunately, it won’t be as breezy, so it won’t feel as cold," Shields said. "But still protect the plants and bring in the pets."
It’s the coldest start in Orlando in over 7 years! pic.twitter.com/fMRjGkrMk0— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 18, 2018
Parts of Central Florida are expected to experience frost and freeze conditions Thursday, but temperatures will warm to the 70s by the weekend.
Click here for safety tips on using a space heater, and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for Shields' updated forecast.
