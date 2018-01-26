BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of the man accused of shooting three of his neighbors, killing two of them in a Titusville neighborhood, testified about the victims Friday.
William Woodward, 49, is charged in the 2012 Labor Day shooting deaths of Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior and the attempted murder of Timothy Blake outside his home on Smith Drive in Titusville, police said.
Williams Woodward said he was defending his family after weeks of threats.
Barbara Woodward cried several times on the stand. She said the neighbors threatened to rape her daughter and that her husband fired the gun in response to the ongoing threats.
“I can still hear their voices screaming at me,” Barbara Woodward said. “It escalated to yelling at us every time we walked outside. We tried to walk the dog, and you're taking your child to the bus stop. It just never stopped. It was constant.”
The state will seek the death penalty if Woodward is found guilty.
