BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection is underway for the trial involving a Titusville man accused of dressing in camouflage and hiding in his bushes before he shot two neighbors.
William Woodward, 49, is accused of killing Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior outside his home on Smith Drive on Labor Day 2012, police said.
Read: Trial set for accused two-time killer in Titusville
Timothy Blake was shot multiple times and survived.
Security camera video from Woodward’s home captured the shootings.
The state's position is that there was no imminent threat to Woodward, but the defense has always contended that Woodward suffered months of provocation and was defending his family from a mob of people making threats, he believed.
If found guilty, Woodward could face the death penalty.
Read: Death penalty back on the table for man accused of killing neighbors
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}