ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest was made Friday in connection with an armed burglary that left one intruder dead and the 70-year-old homeowner seriously injured, officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Luismil Hernandez, 18, is accused of kicking down the door of a home on Murcott Circle near Old Winter Garden Road with Gerald Anderson, 18.

Investigators said the two men kicked in the door at about 5 p.m., but were confronted by the homeowner, who was armed, deputies said.

"We believe their intent was to commit an armed burglary of the residence," Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. "Unbeknownst to them, the resident of the home was inside."

The 70-year-old victim, who was later identified as Juan Jose Carraballo, opened fire on the intruders, killing Anderson, deputies said.

One of the two men returned fire, hitting Carraballo, who was later found by his wife outside the home, deputies said.

The second burglar, identified as Hernandez, was able to flee through the rear of the residence, investigators said.

Carraballo was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

His condition was not immediately available.

Hernandez was arrested Friday on charges of armed burglary and first-degree felony murder.

He was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

