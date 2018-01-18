BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jurors on Thursday were shown three hours of surveillance footage during the trial of a Titusville man accused of killing two neighbors and injuring a third.
William Woodward, 49, is accused of fatally shooting Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior on Labor Day in 2012. Timothy Blake survived being shot multiple times, officials said.
The footage, which was recorded by Woodward's surveillance camera, depicts the hours leading up to the moment investigators said he walked across the street and fired 31 shots at his unarmed neighbors.
Detectives said the shooting was the culmination of weeks of animosity between the neighbors.
Blake described the extent of his injuries Thursday while testifying.
Woodward has maintained that he believed there was an imminent threat to him and his family.
