0

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Opening statements began Wednesday in the case against a Titusville man accused of killing two neighbors and injuring a third.

William Woodward, 49, is accused of fatally shooting Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior on Labor Day in 2012.

Timothy Blake was shot multiple times and survived.

Read: Jury selection begins in double-murder trial of Titusville man accused in ambush attack

The defense claims Woodward suffered months of threats and was defending his family.

"This is an accumulation of a month's worth of harassment and threats to rape his daughter," defense attorney Greg Eisenmenger said. "And one of the most important threats to remember -- that had been made on more than one occasion -- during this month, is to burn their house while they sleep."

>>>Read more Brevard County stories<<<

Prosecutors also said the feud between Woodward and the victims started weeks before the shootings when Woodward accused Hembree’s daughter of stealing a present left at his home.

Eisenmenger told the jury Wednesday that the shootings weren't premeditated but legally justified because Woodward believed there to be an imminent threat.

The state argues that there was no imminent threat against Woodward because the victims were drunk and unarmed, and that Woodward's actions were out of anger, not fear.

Assistant State Attorney Bill Respess said Woodward was a self-described warrior and a hunter.

Repress said the slain neighbors were Woodward's prey, that he was at war with them.

Read: Gunfire heard in surveillance video of Brevard neighborhood fatal shootings

Jurors heard Woodward's interview with investigators after the shooting.

Woodward told the interviewer, “I’m a hunter, killer. I’m a soldier. This is a battlefield and they’re the enemy. And I dispatched the enemy, sir. I’m tired of living in fear.”

Woodward could face the death penalty if found guilty by the 12 jurors, who on Wednesday heard testimony from witnesses and will eventually see hours of home surveillance footage captured by the defendant’s camera.

Some of that testimony was from Picior’s son.

“He (Woodward) went back towards my dad and pushed his head to see if he would move, and he did not. That’s when he rolled him over, put the gun to his head and shot him again,” said Justin Picior.

Blake also spoke on the stand.

“I heard the first shot, then I looked up, then I heard two more. Then I started feeling them,” Blake said.

Blake told jurors that Woodward turned his attention to Hembree before returning to shoot him several more times.

The decision about the death penalty has to be unanimous after the Supreme Court ruled Florida's death penalty unconstitutional.

Prosecutors had wanted to argue that the shooting was “justifiable force” but the judge rejected the request.

Should the trial reach the penalty phase, prosecutors also have asked the judge to limit any reference to post-traumatic stress disorder, but the judge also denied that request.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.