BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Closing arguments were made Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a 49-year-old Titusville man accused of killing two of his neighbors and severely injuring a third in a Labor Day shooting.
William Woodward said he was defending his family following weeks of threats when he shot his Smith Drive neighbors on Sept. 3, 2012.
The jury began deliberating around 4:30 p.m.
But prosecutors said the victims were drunk and unarmed, and that Woodward had alternatives to deadly force.
Jurors must decide whether Woodward is a vigilante or a victim.
"Even though we don't have to prove or disprove anything, we have proven beyond any reasonable doubt that Mr. Woodward was justified in defending his family," said defense attorney Greg Eisenmenger.
He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior, and attempted murder in the shooting of Bruce "Timothy" Blake.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
"It had everything to do with anger, ill-will, malice, retribution. He was a vigilante," assistant state attorney Bill Respess said.
