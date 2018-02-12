Lake County officials look to bring emergency services under their wing

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County officials are set to talk about a proposal that would bring Lake EMS under the county’s umbrella Tuesday.
County leaders told Channel 9’s Myrt Price that if approved, the plan would mean faster response times and a $500,000 savings for the county.
Richard Minyard has health issues and in the past, he needed to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.
When he called for help, he said Lake Emergency Services showed up and got him to the hospital.
“It was good and the station is right down the street from my house,” he said.
Lake EMS is currently a separate entity governed by a separate, independent board of directors.
County officials said bringing Lake EMS under the county would increase response times, especially in rural areas.
