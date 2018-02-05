Lake Nona High School student shot and killed, police say

LAKE NONA, Fla. - An Orange County high school student was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to Orlando police.
The victim, K'vonte Dowe, was a student at Lake Nona High School, police said.
Police said someone called 911 around 12:50 a.m. to report hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground along the 9200 block of Kensington Row Court.
Grief counselors will be at Lake Nona High School Monday morning.
No information on a potential suspect is available at this time, police said.
This is the second Orange County Public Schools student to be shot and killed in the past month.
Justin Machado, 17, was found shot to death in mid-January at his Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, deputies said.
Machado was a student at Freedom High School.
