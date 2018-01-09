OCALA, Fla. - A man accused in a double-shooting has been arrested, Ocala police said.
Police said Paul Jalieba was riding his bicycle Monday evening on the 1800 block of Southwest 7 Place when he got into a fight with Anthony Crim in front of Crim’s home.
Jalieba pulled out a gun and shot Crim in his legs and arm, police said.
Police said that an innocent bystander, Johnny Coleman, was also injured by the gunfire as he was outside his home working on his car.
Jalieba ran from the scene, but was confronted by two people, who detained him until police arrived, police said.
Jalieba was also shot, but it’s not clear when and where that happened, police said.
He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
