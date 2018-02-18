  • Man accused of killing girlfriend in Casselberry denied bail

    By: Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Casselberry was denied bail Sunday morning. 

    John Murray, 29, faces a first-degree murder charge after police said he shot his girlfriend multiple times Saturday morning, killing her. 

    Police have not identified the victim of the shooting. 

    Read: Brevard County deputy killed in crash on I-95, officials say

    Police arrived at the Regency Oaks apartments on Monarch Circle in Casselberry around 10:59 a.m. to a report of a shooting. 

    Police said Murray and the victim lived together.

    Read: 'You killed my kid!' Father of shooting victim laments

    Police said the two had been arguing before the shooting. 

    Casselberry Police Commander Michael Schaefer said there was no history of disturbances requiring the police between the two. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories