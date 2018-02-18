Man accused of killing girlfriend in Casselberry denied bail

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Casselberry was denied bail Sunday morning.
John Murray, 29, faces a first-degree murder charge after police said he shot his girlfriend multiple times Saturday morning, killing her.
Police have not identified the victim of the shooting.
Police arrived at the Regency Oaks apartments on Monarch Circle in Casselberry around 10:59 a.m. to a report of a shooting.
Police said Murray and the victim lived together.
Police said the two had been arguing before the shooting.
Casselberry Police Commander Michael Schaefer said there was no history of disturbances requiring the police between the two.
Police say the suspect lived with the victim but investigators are still working to figure out their relationship. No motive given so far #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MnziSffhrr— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 17, 2018
Casselberry Police say the suspect is John Murray, 29. He is in custody. #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 17, 2018
