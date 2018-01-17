0

A Marion County man accused of peeping on a woman and performing a sex act outside her window is behind bars.

The victim called 911 last week after she said she heard moaning outside her window as she slept.

When she checked her surveillance camera system, she said she saw the man and screamed.

Read: Man sought after peering through woman's window, performing sex act, deputies say

Deputies said he took off before they got to her home, but surveillance video showed he had been outside her window for more than an hour.

They were able to identify him as Johnny Spratt, 28.

“These cases evolve over time so we wanted to make sure we identified this person quickly,” said Lauren Lettelier of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Days after the incident, deputies discovered he was already in jail.

Spratt had been arrested at a Walmart in Ocala for possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies went to the jail to speak with Spratt and said he admitted that was him in the surveillance photo, however, he told investigators he was urinating.

“That is not what we see on camera,” Lettelier said.

Spratt’s charges include loitering and prowling.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.