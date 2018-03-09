Man arrested in shooting outside Seminole Towne Center

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford police have arrested the man accused of opening fire in the parking lot of the Seminole Towne Center mall and injuring another person.
Police arrested Lewis Boone Thursday night.
Investigators said he shot 19-year-old Ja'vonte Washington following an argument Monday night.
Police said Washington’s 14-year-old cousin was talking to a girl who was with Boone.
Boone then approached Washington and his cousin in the parking lot near the Burlington Coat Factory, where Boone pulled a gun out of the trunk of his car and opened fire, police said.
Boone is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
Washington is expected to be OK.
