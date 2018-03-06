  • Police: Seminole Towne Center evacuated after person injured in parking lot shooting

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday evening in a parking lot at the Seminole Towne Center, the Sanford Police Department said.

    The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was shot at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside of a Burlington Coat Factory, Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

    Investigators said it was initially believed that the man had life-threatening injuries, but he appears to be stabilizing at the hospital.

    Police said they believe the gunman and the victim know one another. They said the gunman fled in a newer four-door vehicle that was possibly black in color.

    Officers evacuated the mall and are checking it systematically, Gillett said.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories