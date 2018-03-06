Police: Seminole Towne Center evacuated after person injured in parking lot shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday evening in a parking lot at the Seminole Towne Center, the Sanford Police Department said.
The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was shot at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside of a Burlington Coat Factory, Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.
Investigators said it was initially believed that the man had life-threatening injuries, but he appears to be stabilizing at the hospital.
#Breaking Shooting in mall parking lot. Officers currently securing and evacuating mall.— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 6, 2018
Police said they believe the gunman and the victim know one another. They said the gunman fled in a newer four-door vehicle that was possibly black in color.
Officers evacuated the mall and are checking it systematically, Gillett said.
#breaking SPD responding to shooting with injuries in parking lot of the mall. Active Scene. Media staging in front of Books A Million. PIO enroute— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 6, 2018
